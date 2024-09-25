Genoa – It’s already Tension sky-high for the Genoa and Sampdoria derby a few hours before the Coppa Italia match scheduled for this evening, September 25, at 9 pm at the Luigi Ferraris stadium. The images show the first disturbances that prompted the police to intervene, as well as closing Ponte Serra (scene of the clashes) and the nearby Via Moresco to traffic. Tensions were also recorded in Piazza Alimonda in the morning, where the historic club at Via Armenia 5 rosso is based, while the police confiscated helmets and batons from some Genoa supporters in Piazza Paolo da Novi in ​​the same hours.