Genoa – After more than two years, the Lanterna derby is back. Genoa and Sampdoria hadn’t met since the end of April 2022, that match ended 1-0 for the Blucerchiati, who won both derbies that season, including the first leg 3-1. Genoa’s last victory dates back to the 2020 Coppa Italia, in that chaos the match ended 3-1.

Official lineups

Genoa on the field without any big surprises. Gilardino launches Leali as cup goalkeeper, defense with Vogliacco, Bani and Vasquez, on the wings Sabelli and Martin. In midfield Thorsby Badelj and Frendrup. Then up front the pair formed by Pinamonti and Vitinha. Ankeye returns to the bench after the injury, first match for Miretti who arrived from Juve in August.