Genoa – Alberto Gilardino sends Retegui onto the field from the first minute. Against Salernitana, therefore, the Genoa coach does not give up his center forward in the pits since October 1st due to a left knee problem. Alongside him will be Folletto Gudmundsson who thus finds his sidekick in attack. On paper, Gilardino starts with a 4-4-2 ready, if necessary, to transform into a 3-5-2. On the outside there are Malinovskyi on the right and Martin on the left. Martinez returns between the posts.

Bet everything on Diainstead, Pippo Inzaghi’s Salernitana. Behind the Senegalese striker are Candreva and Cabral. Pirola will replace the injured Fazio. Between the posts, Ochoa is still out: Costil plays.

The official lineups:

GENOA (4-4-2): Martinez; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez; Malinovskyi, Badelj, Frendrup, Martin; Gudmundsson, Retegui

SALERNITANA (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Lovato, Gyomber, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Bradaric; Candreva, Cabral; Dia