Genoa – After stopping Napoli, Roma and Juve at Ferraris, Genoa will also try against Inter on Friday evening. To assure it is Stefano Sabelli, one of the protagonists of this first part of the rossoblù season. “We hope that having already stopped strong teams is a good omen for the match against the Nerazzurri,” says the Roman winger interviewed by Sportmediaset's social channels. “So far the strongest players I have marked have been Kvara and Leao, even if fortunately the AC Milan player has only played once – jokes Sabelli – Inter has a complete squad but I believe that Thuram from a physical point of view is something incredible.” Nicknamed “Sabellao” by sporting director Marco Ottolini for some tricks he does on the pitch, Sabelli had important words for coach Alberto Gilardino. “I have had many good coaches, from this point of view I have been lucky – he explains – for Gilardino I would focus on the person, we are talking about a coach who has important human qualities and incredible humility: every day he tries to convey to us what he has experienced since soccer player”.

Among his many locker room companions, it's definitely there Albert Gudmundsson, towards driving this phase of Genoa's season. “He is adapting very well and is also studying Italian – says Sabelli – we are all very happy with his performance”. Among other things, Mateo Retegui should also return against Inter. “It wouldn't be right to say that we missed him – he explains – the boys who played in his place, like Ekuban in the last match, did well. Obviously Retegui is strong, he can make the difference and we are happy he is back in the group with us.” In a few days Sabelli will turn 31 but there is still a football dream that he hopes to be able to realise. “Just like all the kids who approach football, I would like to wear the national team shirt – he says – already at the European Championship? Well (smiles, ed.), in this case it would be a rather ambitious dream…”.

Meanwhile, The Hague has made it known the referees of the penultimate day of the first round of the Serie A championship. Daniele Doveri will referee Genoa-Inter on Friday at 8.45pm at Ferraris of Rome, assisted by Bercigli and Perotti, with Piccinini fourth official of the match and behind the VAR monitor Irrati and Miele.