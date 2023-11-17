Genoa – A year and a half ago when he set foot in Villa Rostan again he made a promise: «I want to come back to stay. With the red and blue shirt.” Promise kept, first in Serie B and then in Serie A. Stefano Sabelli has transformed from Pendolino of Bari’s time to Genoa’s Sabellao.

So much so that he became one of Gilardino’s loyalists. «Stefano isn’t a surprise to me, I had him last year and I know what he has inside, will, determination, desire to emerge. If one has these types of feelings inside, he can play at all levels. He brings grit, passion, determination: these players are welcome. Luckily I have many in the team, because some with some characteristics, some with others, everyone has the desire to fight for the group. A detail that we must maintain in every match.”

Sabellao is the nickname that his teammates and managers jokingly and affectionately gave him. With his determination and application he managed to go beyond the technical limits that had hitherto prevented him from being up to the task of Serie A. He transformed himself into a Di Livio-style Soldier, the right winger who has become one of the symbols of the Battle Juventus of the nineties. Roberto Baggio gave the former Italian the nickname, while Sabelli oscillates between Sabellao and Beckham, according to the definition coined by Strootman.

The Dutchman was the victim of a joke in the locker room, a couple of months ago he found himself faced with a fake letter calling up the national team for both Retegui and Sabelli. Great laughter from everyone at the amazement of the former Roma player. Sabelli is one of the souls of the rossoblù dressing room and has earned the starting shirt in Serie A too, despite starting from the back.

Up and down the right flank, with a short, quick step. «As a child I started figure skating with my sister and cousin, it was fun that helped me. Then my uncle took me to see some matches and I decided to get closer to football”, said Sabelli, who ended up in defense as the game progressed: “I started as an attacking midfielder, then little by little I slipped back. In Rome, I was 12 years old, and I played as a second striker. Then as a winger and finally Massimo Lana, who I still thank for the help he gave me, designed the perfect role for me for my characteristics: a defensive side was missing, I tried and I never changed again.” Gilardino also tried it and didn’t regret it.