Genoa – Again with the 4-2-3-1. Even against Cosenza (today 15 October at 14), Alexander Blessin does not give up what can now be defined as his favorite form. After the first few days in which the coach also tried the 4-2-2-2, from the trip to Ferrara onwards the rossoblùs took the field always in the same way. Against the Silans, however, the choice of the module is not the only confirmation. Blessin in the right lane he will once again point to Stefano Sabelli.

For the Roman winger it will be the third game as a starter in a row in the league, the fourth overall if we consider the match in the Italian Cup against Benevento in which, however, he played on the left. As the days went by, Sabelli stole the place from Silvan Hefti, one of the best rossoblùs of the previous season. “Sabelli is helping us a lot on the wing – explained Blessin – I’m happy to have two full backs who are stronger in the offensive phase, one in the defensive phase”.

Sabelli’s debut as a starter in the league coincided with the match against Spal, the first game in which Blessin fielded a super offensive Griffin with four forwards on the pitch from the first minute. Using this solution, the technician prefers to send Sabelli onto the field who, compared to Hefti, offers something more in terms of coverage and dynamism. At home against Cagliari, Hefti gave up for a gastroenteritis, but the coach’s intention was still to send Sabelli onto the field from the first minute.

This double option, however, Genoa does not have it on the left side where in fact Blessin can only count on Marko Pajac. The club expected something more from left-back, especially in terms of personality. In the latest outings there have been signs of awakening but in the defensive phase he continues to struggle a lot. Alternatively, and waiting for the January transfer market, Blessin on paper could count on Lennart Czyborra, but the 23-year-old German has never played until now and when the coach had to do without Pajac he preferred Sabelli in the Cup. from the beginning and even the all-rounder Frendrup during the race.

For the rest against Cosenza there will be Martinez between the posts while the defensive line will be completed by Bani and Dragusin. In midfield space for the couple Frendrup-Strootman, with Badelj destined to start from the bench while behind Coda there will be Jagiello, Aramu and Gudmundsson.