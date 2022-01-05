Genoa – Inside Hefti and Cassata, out Maksimovic and Sabelli. These are the expected changes in the list of 25 players sent to Lega Serie A in view of the match against Sassuolo scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 6 January, at 12:30.

This list will be editable in view of each tender during the January transfer market.

Sabelli is on the market after the arrival of Hefti, Maksimovic has been stopped due to injury since October and his return is not imminent: the muscle injury proved to be more serious and problematic than expected. In any case, it can be reinserted as soon as it becomes available, by January 31st.

