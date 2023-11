Genoa – 118 and the Carabinieri intervened in the late afternoon via XX Settembre, where a rottweiler attacked a small dog, seriously injuring it. In the excitement, the owner of the smaller animal, who was trying to defend it, was also injured by the same Rottweiler, but the man preferred not to go to the emergency room.

The force will evaluate whether to report the owner of the rottweiler for animal mismanagement.