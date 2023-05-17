Genoa – On the open bus among the fans, along via Venti Settembre up to piazza De Ferrari for the apotheosis. For Marco Rossi it was like going back 16 years. «Very strong emotions but it is also true that the last one is always the best. Even if one thing is to live it as a player, an account as a manager ».

What are the differences?

«You have the same reactions, for example you don’t sleep the night before the match. But then as a player you have the opportunity to unload all the adrenaline, not as a manager. You wish you were there, on the pitch, playing the game. And to experience a joy like the one we savored on May 6th».

THEOn 15 May 2022, Genoa relegated to Serie B after 15 years, just under a year after their immediate promotion: were you ever afraid that the wait would get longer?

«The words of Zangrillo and 777 Partners had given me confidence, the company worked well and created the conditions to go back immediately. Then there were the difficult moments. But we overcame them, all together. It was a great undertaking, getting right back to the top is never easy. De Laurentiis’ Napoli remained in C1 for two years before being promoted».

What do you remember about the match against Ascoli?

«Bari’s advantage in Modena, we go up 2-0 and then we can close it with the penalty, which however is saved. Then Ascoli shortens and then there comes the obstacle to overcome. Then suddenly the roar of our people, the draw of Modena. That roar, which I will carry with me forever like others of the most beautiful victories, galvanized us. And then the party started from there ».

Was he moved?

“No, I’m cold, at least on the outside. I live the emotions inside. I looked around and saw people laughing, people crying. I’ve never seen so much joy.”

When did you realize it could be a good year?

«After Gilardino’s first four games, three wins and a draw. There was a break, then we beat Venice at home. There I said to myself: “So let’s go to Serie A”.

Who is the player who most impressed you?

“When I watched Gudmundsson in training I thought: ‘If he does these things in the match, he gives us a nice advantage.’ Gila was good at giving him the freedom he needed, the right role. And Gudmundsson made the difference».

Has Gilardino relaxed a bit or is he still tense like in the last 5 months?

«This morning I arrived in Pegli at 8.15, he was already there watching the Bari videos… How many times have we met before the games, at 7 in the morning, the first to get up for breakfast. After Ascoli I still saw him tense, it came to me spontaneously to ask him: “Gila, but sorry: you won the Champions League, you won a World Cup, how can you still be so tense about a promotion to Serie A?”. He replied: “This is the most important victory for me”. He left me there, speechless. There will be few who have won a World Cup, right? For him it is like for the Genoans, it is what matters most ».

Ten years ago he said goodbye to football, on Friday it’s Criscito’s turn.

«I advise him to enjoy this last match, he has great luck: that of playing the last match with the Genoa shirt in his stadium, on the day of promotion to Serie A. I played the last match 4 months earlier, at Palermo. I then decided to quit, without taking the field again at Ferraris ».

Do you miss that game you never played?

«Well, all in all it went well for me: the fans organized a party in Piazza De Ferrari to greet me, an honor that I don’t think has ever been reserved for any other player. And then they retired the number 7 shirt, my shirt. I can consider myself happy like this».

What is it like working with sporting director Ottolini?

«A serious, competent, humble person. He knows the players, he knows how to stay clear even in the most difficult moments. Every day we talked about the Genoa environment, he wanted to know every aspect, every characteristic of the Genoans and he was impressed by how the fans have accompanied the team in this long year. Today I can say that he is very knowledgeable on the subject ».

The 2007 promotion opened an era with 15 years of Serie A. What does this promotion mean?

«I see an ambitious company, which aims to grow the club with a new sports center and a renovated stadium. I think Genoa deserve Serie A and deserve to stay there for at least another 20 or 30 years. There are all the elements to do well, to continue to grow».

Will it be time for holidays after the party with Bari?

«First we beat Bari, then we celebrate and immediately we start thinking about next season. There’s no time to lose, Serie A knows how complicated it can be and we don’t want to be caught unprepared.”