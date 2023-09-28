Genoa – Return to 3-5-2 for Alberto Gilardino whoto challenge Jose Mourinho’s Roma this evening at the Ferraris, chooses the three-man defense and lines up like a mirror against the Giallorossi who do not give up the Dybala-Lukaku attack duo.

In the rossoblù house, the former world champion coach is focusing on Vasquez as a left-sided centre-back while, again on the left-handed side, in midfield the choice fell on Matturro. This is the debut in Serie A for the Uruguayan. Badelj, Strootman and Frendrup complete the midfield, with Sabelli wide on the right. The Retegui-Gudmundsson pairing is very confirmed in attack with Messias taking a seat on the bench for the first time.

Pellegrini is back among the Giallorossi from the first minute, with Kristensen wide on the right and a three-man defense made up of N’dicka, Llorente and Mancini. El Shaarawy starts from the bench.

The official lineups:

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez; Dragusin, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup, Matturro; Gudmundsson, Retegui

Rome (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, N’dicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku