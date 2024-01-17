Genoa – The Board of Directors of Amiu Genoa has appointed today, Wednesday 17 January, Roberto Spera new general manager of the company.

The choice was made at the end of the work of the external examining commission which evaluated 24 applications received following the announcement published last October and which provides for a three-year fixed-term contract. The final oral interview was supported by 5 candidates resulting from a prior evaluation of the curricula.

Roberto Spera has a degree in Business Economics, is 52 years old and is the current General Director and responsible for the Blue and Green Economy of the Environmental Forensic Chamber and has been carrying out environmental consultancy activities for some years for medium and large public and private companies and for the main supply chain consortia in the field of separate waste collection, as well as having already been sole director of Acta SpaCompany for the Care and Protection of the Environment of Potenza.

«On behalf of the board of directors – comments Giovanni Battista Raggi, president of AMIU Genova – we are pleased to welcome Roberto Spera with the awareness that his arrival represents a mutual opportunity for growth of the company and for the company. At the same time we thank Davide Grossi for the work done in recent years and the professionalism that has characterized his activity in the company since 2021″.