Genoa – Violent robbery this evening at 8.30 pm on board an Amt bus in San Fruttuoso. With two passengers who have been surrounded and wounded. And then accompanied to the emergency room of San Martino.

According to the first reconstruction made by the agents of the police forces who intervened on the spot, five foreign citizens, probably North Africans from the description given by the victims and witnesses, threatened two people using a cutter and attacked them. From one of these they took the eyeglasses, from the other they tried to tear off the necklace, without succeeding due to the reaction of the victim. The five fled and the bus driver alerted 112. One of the two robbed suffered a cut, most likely caused by the cutter. The other also suffered breaking a tooth.

The searches for the five by the police squads began immediately. Those present were listened to in order to obtain as precise a description as possible. And the identification of is also underway surveillance cameras that they may have filmed at least some phases of the attack.

And in the afternoon she was also robbed Pier Innlocated restaurant in the street of the same name, a few steps away from the anitic port of Genoa: a group of young people described also in this case as foreigners broke in and he attacked the man who was at the till, pushing him to the ground before looting all the cash. Police officers attended.