Genoa – “The commitment should be approved by the end of the summer the executive project of the Gronda which will start the works. We rely on the times of the Superior Council of Public Works which is an independent body, but for the first time in history it has had the projects, it is working on it and has ensured that by the end of the summer it will give its go-ahead”.

On the sidelines of the MareGlobal Forum, organized by the Giuseppe Bono Center in collaboration with the Municipality of Genoa, the Vice Minister for Transport Edoardo Rixi took stock of the state of the Genoa Gronda projects. “We see the times when construction sites open – he concluded – also because not all authorizations depend on my ministry“.