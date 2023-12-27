Genoa – Rita Ora with the Genoa shirt. The very famous British singer with over 16 million followers published a photograph on her Instagram channel in which she is wearing the celebratory shirt for the 130th anniversary of the Griffin. You therefore continue the social strategy of the rossoblù company which intends to increasingly “internationalize” the Genoa brand.

The team will wear this shirt in the next match against Inter scheduled for Friday evening at Ferraris. “We are very happy with this collaboration with Rita Ora to celebrate our 130th anniversary – says Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez – Genoa is a historic club, with cosmopolitan origins and realities. Since the new ownership took over, we want to further highlight the Genoa brand and interact with influencers and celebrities who love football and identify with the values ​​and history of our brand. We believe this is a great way to showcase Genoa to new audiences around the world.”