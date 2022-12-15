Genoa – I’m happy to be here for the 50th anniversary of the anthem that has entered the heart of the entire Genoan community. And I’d like to make the players sing too». Flavio Ricciardellageneral manager of Genoa, launched the idea on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of “A song for my Griffin” celebrated yesterday at the Rossoblù Museum with the Genoa Foundation (represented by the advisor Eugenio Segalerba) and the Acg (represented by the president Paolo Caricci).

Peo Campodonico and Gian Piero Reverberi have retraced the genesis of the anthem: «The fashion of the time was to go to the stadium with red trousers and a blue shirt and the anthem had to respect the canons of Genoa supporters. At the stadium they sang “Aprite le porte” and from there we took the cue », said Campodonico who took care of the words of the anthem. And Gian Piero Reverberi explained how the tune was born: «I was returning by train from Milan with the text that Peo had left me Campodonico. Between Tortona and Voghera this little tune came to mind».