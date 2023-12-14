Genoa – The organizers defined it a bit pompously the Italian Coney Island for its direct view of the sea. And, although perhaps not all carnies share the same enthusiasm at the moment, the Winter Park, the winter amusement park, is now ready in the brand new location in Ponte Parodi.

The start will be tomorrow afternoon, Friday 15 December, at 3pm with the ribbon cutting followed by a big party with entertainment, face painting and stilt walkers.

After almost eighty years then for the first time the sideshows will not be in Piazzale Kennedy, where work is underway on the Eastern Waterfront, but will welcome the Genoese in Darsena: the first nine attractions can already be found at the Sea Museum, for the other 110 you just need to take a few steps. “It is a central and large location – explains Mattia Gutris, spokesperson for the organizational staff – which allows us to maintain the same number of attractions that we had at Foce. We are proud to be able to continue working in Genoa and maintain this Christmas tradition.”

Ponte Parodi can be easily reached by metro, getting off at the Darsena stop, and for those using the car Interchange parking in Di Negro and paid parking are available between the Sea Museum and the ancient port.

To ensure the safety of the area it was fenced and asphalted and the organizers have hired private vigilantes to prevent any incidents of violence or fights. Outside the event, however, the local police will be present to avoid traffic problems. From tomorrow until January 14th in Ponte Parodi and in the area around the Darsena, a municipal ordinance prohibits, from 3pm to midnight, the possession of fireworks and explosive material (so much so that this year there will be no fireworks display) , consumption of drinks in glass or metal containers and devices containing stinging spray.

The Winter Park will remain open until January 14th from 3pm to midnight on weekdays while on public holidays and from 23 December the opening will be brought forward to 10.30am.