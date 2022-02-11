Genoa – «From today my life has changed, I have new rights and new duties. And I’m proud of it ». Riad Asma was born on the Atlantic coast of Morocco 53 years ago, but since yesterday she is an Italian citizen: the delivery of the certificate took place in an absolutely unprecedented place: the infectious diseases department dedicated to Covid of the Galliera hospital, where she was transferred from Reanimation. The coronavirus for her came as a further complication of a disease she has been living with for years. Thus, in the photo taken to commemorate the event, the civil status officer wears the Ffp2 mask together with the tricolor band. And it is a story of hope and life that continues and always reserves surprises, even positive ones in the darkest moments.

Riad tells with a smile the adventure of a life that began in a large family with a great desire to improve: the father a housewife, the housewife mother, the children who all manage to study: two become doctors, two nurses, one engineer. Riyadh dreams of going far after high school and two years of post-graduate studies. “It was a desire for freedom, my country twenty years ago was much more closed than today, politically and towards women – he says – in Italy twenty years ago I made the ladder washer, then the pastry chef and finally I studied to become Osswith the new title I was hired in an RSA but an illness occurred which prevented me from having 10 consecutive years of contributions to apply for Italian citizenship “.

In 2018 she meets the man who soon becomes her husband. And the application for citizenship can be submitted by marriage. «The communication of the impending notification arrived while Riyadh was hospitalized in intensive care after a series of surgeries – says her husband Paolo Monticelli – when she was transferred to the ward and then to the intermediate care for rehabilitation, the further surprise arrived: it was positive for Covid, a new obstacle “. For Riyadh, they all bend over backwards: first the Reanimation staff, then the head of Infectious Diseases Laura Strada. And the unexpected happens: the notification takes place in the Covid department in the aftermath of her negativization. “Today my life has changed.”