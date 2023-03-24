Genoa – Genoa will be in retreat in Moena, in Val di Fassa, from 10 to 25 July. This morning in Pegli, the rossoblù club formalized the partnership with the Trentino town which will host the Grifone pre-season for the next three years.

During the retreat period, they will be organized events to involve rossoblù fans who want to follow Genoa’s summer training.

“We are happy to start this partnership with Val di Fassa – said the rossoblù CEO Andres Blazquez – like 777 Partners, we would like to try to bring the other teams of the group to Val Di Fassa as well”.

Satisfaction with the agreement with Genoa also on the part of the institutional representatives of the Trentino locality. “We immediately found an important understanding, other teams had asked us to come to Val di Fassa, but we liked the seriousness of the club in undertaking a journey, a path that for now is three years – he adds Paolo Grigolli, CEO of the Apt of Val di Fassa – I like to focus on the international dimension: our territory needs to find international alliances and we hope it can become a hub for the other teams as well. We would also like to organize an exchange tournament with Hertha Berlin or Sevilla.”

For Genoa fans who want to follow the team in training camp, discounts and promotions are available.