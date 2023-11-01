Genoa – In addition to missing this afternoon’s match at Ferraris against Reggiana, a match valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup, Mateo Retegui will also raise the white flag for Sunday’s match in Cagliari. The Italian-Argentine striker still feels pain in his left knee after the blow he received in the match against Salernitana. In recent days, Retegui has undergone therapy to relieve the discomfort in the collateral of his left knee.

After Cagliari, the attacker will be constantly re-evaluated to understand whether he will be available or not for next week’s match against Verona scheduled at Ferraris on Friday evening, the last match before the international break. At the moment, the chances that the player will be in the match are 50%.