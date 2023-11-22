Genoa – Retegui, new postponement. Barring last minute twists and turns the center forward will not be present in Frosinone and will focus on the match against Empoli, scheduled for December 2nd at Ferraris. No desire to take risks, no acceleration: the collateral problem in his left knee continues to affect him even though the pain has significantly reduced and he is moving towards normality. But above all it is what happened in the first half against Salernitana that forces the rossoblù medical and technical staff not to force recovery time. On the eve of that match Retegui tried to return with comforting signs, but during the match a foul by Gyomber and then a sudden turn forced him to withdraw.

Now, after another month, the time of return is approaching, but Mateo still has little training in his legs and therefore doesn’t feel confident. The possibility of a call-up for the away match against Frosinone cannot be ruled out but just to be with his teammates. In any case, excluding the risk of surgery to eliminate the problem.

A heavy loss for the Griffin, who will find themselves in Frosinone without their strongest pair of attackers: both Retegui and Gudmundsson are injured and stuck in the pits. And it is not a given that both will be available again for Empoli, even if the work of the medical staff is going in that direction. For the Icelandic there is a calf strain at stake, it is not a serious injury but the calf is a “delicate” muscle and therefore the injury must be managed with great care.

Gilardino meanwhile consoles himself with the return of Messias, who has been working together with his companions for a few days now. The Brazilian, who arrived from Milan in the summer after two seasons with the Rossoneri with 68 games and 12 goals, has only a handful of minutes under his belt so far with the Genoa shirt, and is eager to show that he can still have his say in Serie A. The few minutes he was on the pitch, those against Roma in particular, showcased his best qualities, dribbling, goals and assists. He should start from the bench, with Malinovskyi and Puscas on the pitch from the first minute. The coach also tries to recover Ekuban, who has recovered from the muscular problems suffered during the match against Verona. It will inevitably be an attack in full emergency, to which Seydou Fini will probably also be added, a great protagonist in recent days with the blue Under 18 shirt