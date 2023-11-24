Genoa – No Frosinone for Retegui but his return is approaching. This was announced by his father, Carlos Retegui. «Luckily he is finishing his recovery period. He will be able to face the second half of the year with everything he needs to do well. He will be able to prepare with the team, something he wasn’t able to do with Genoa in the summer, because he arrived from Tigre and started the championship straight away. So now he will be able to work calmly and is happy to do so with all the club’s staff”, El Chapa told Sportitalia. And regarding Gilardino he underlined: «he talks a lot with Mateo, from “9” to “9”, two center forwards. He has a lot of experience in the role and there is a lot of chemistry between the two. He is very happy to have him as a coach and is helping him grow.” Then, an initial assessment: «he adapted quickly. I think it’s due to the fact that as a child he lived in different countries: Spain, Belgium, Argentina. This helped him get used to the changes quickly.”

Meanwhile at Signorini the coach speeds up preparation times in view of Frosinone. Still without the internationals Puscas, Dragusin and Vasquez – their return is expected for today’s training – the rossoblù coach worked with all the other men available. Among these also De Winter, fresh from an excellent performance with the Belgian Under 21 team despite the protective mask required after surgery to reduce the nasal septum. The Belgian himself seems destined to start again on Sunday against Frosinone given the certain absence of Bani. And, among other things, the conditions of Vasquez returning from an intercontinental trip will also need to be evaluated.

The real emergency for Gila, however, is up front, with Gudmundsson in the pits and Retegui and Ekuban still working separately. The Italian-Argentine started working with the ball this morning. His return is getting closer and closer but the possibility that he will be called up for Sunday is remote. It is easier, however, for him to recover Ekuban. The former Trabzonspor player, who was also apart yesterday, will try to train tomorrow together with his teammates. He certainly won’t be in top condition but given the shortage of strikers, Gilardino will try to bring him to Frosinone. The one who seems certain to start is Malinovskyi. The Ukrainian returned very energized from his experience with the national team despite the fact that Ukraine did not go beyond a draw with Italy and will therefore be forced into the playoffs for Euro 2024. For the center forward position, however, it is a Puscas-Messias run-off. Only today will Gila have the opportunity to evaluate the Romanian’s condition, but he has found his feet with the national team