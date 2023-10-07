Genoa – Retegui can’t make it. After not being called up to the national team, the Italian-Argentine striker is also forced to miss this evening’s match against Milan scheduled for 8.45pm at Ferraris. The pain in his left knee is therefore too strong and the risk that the situation could worsen is too high, so Retegui will use the championship break to regain his best condition.

In total, they are 24 players called up by Alberto Gilardino for this evening’s match which will be played in a sold out Ferraris ready to amaze with a new choreography. In addition to Retegui, Strootman and Badelj will be missing while, compared to Udine, Ekuban and Sabelli will be back in the squad. The team, after a short morning training session, will have their pre-match retreat at the President hotel in the Brignole area, a few steps from the stadium.

Below is the list of those called up: Leali, Martinez, Sommariva, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez, De Winter, Martin, Sabelli, Matturro, Vogliacco, Hefti, Haps, Frendrup, Kutlu, Jagiello, Thorsby, Galdames, Malinovskyi, Puscas, Gudmundsson, Messias, Ekuban, Fini.