Genoa – A calabaza of mate to find the right charge. And the smile of those who see the finish line ever closer. For Mateo Retegui it will be a weekend of work in the gym, then between Monday and Tuesday they will take stock. In the plans of the medical staff there is the option of a gradual return to the group, with Frosinone in the sights. The intention is to have him available already for the away match in Ciociaria, but it is certain that we will proceed with great caution. Also because the direct home clash with Empoli is scheduled for Saturday 2 December and then having the starting center forward available there will be very important.

The weeks pass by quickly, in fact Genoa have not had Retegui available since October 1st, from the away match in Udine. Almost two months without their starting center forward, with the exception of that half hour against Salernitana in which the Italian-Argentine tried to play but was stopped again by discomfort in his left collateral, between a blow taken by Gyomber and the turn with which he hit the post. Suddenly he was forced to brake again, this time he decided not to take any kind of risk. Also because already in the spring, shortly after being called up to the national team, Retegui had injured the collateral of his left knee while playing in the championship wearing the Tigre shirt.

He was forced to stop for a couple of weeks, before returning and scoring again against Gimnasia. An injury that left no consequences, as confirmed by the specific checks carried out during the medical visits last July. However, in Udine there was a clash with an Udinese defender he repeated the annoyance to the collateral. Gilardino has so far found alternative solutions, but he certainly can’t wait to be able to put the starting attacking duo back up front. «Is Retegui returning? We hope so, he is on a journey to recover from his knee problem and we hope to have him available as soon as possible, him as Messias.” Above all, Gudmundsson has carried the weight of the department in the last two months, scoring 5 goals in the league and 2 in the Italian Cup. The Icelandic is the absolute protagonist, the club has decided to secure him with an extended contract from 2025 to 2027: the signature arrived yesterday at the headquarters, under the eyes of sporting director Ottolini and his agent, Gabriele Giuffrida.

The pairing with Retegui is well matched but so far there haven’t been many chances to see them play together. The Icelandic explained: «I didn’t know what to expect when he arrived because I didn’t know the level of the Argentine championship. But when he arrived, I was really surprised at how good he is. He is one of the best finishers I have ever played with.” Three goals in eight league games, two more in the Italian Cup. And that post hit against Salernitana with the movement of a great striker. After a weekend of work, the decisive week can begin for Retegui. Frosinone is there, in the background. But you can never be too careful, immediately after it will be Empoli’s turn. Now the center forward must run again.