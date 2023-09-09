Genoa – Dei five Genoa players called up by their respective national teams, three will take to the pitch today for the 2024 European qualifiers. At 8.45pm there will be two matches involving the rossoblù. The new coach Luciano Spalletti’s national team will make its debut at the Tose Proeski arena in Skopje. Mateo Retegui seems destined to start from the bench but it is not excluded that the rossoblù number 9 could come on during the match. Also at 8.45pm, at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest it will be the turn of Romania-Israel, another match valid for the qualifiers for Euro 2024.

Of Romania’s two rossoblùs, Dragusin and Puscas, only the former seems destined to play from the first minute. At 4am tomorrow morning, September 10th, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, he will take the field for a friendly match against Australia Johan Vasquez’s Mexico while it will be Koni De Winter with Belgium Under 21, playing Kazakhstan on Monday 11th at the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion in Heverlee, who will close the first cycle of commitments for the rossoblù national teams.