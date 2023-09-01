Genoa – First summons as a Genoan for Mateo Retegui. The rossoblù centre-forward has been called up by the new national team coach, Luciano Spalletti, for the two-legged match that will see Italy engaged against North Macedonia and Ukraine.

The new technical commissioner, therefore, follows up on the choices made by his predecessor, Roberto Mancini, who has decided to place his trust in Retegui. Trust repaid by the rossoblù bomber since in 3 games played with Italy he scored two goals.

The call-up also comes thanks to the forward’s good start to the season who with Genoa, between the Italian Cup and the championship, achieved three goals in three games.