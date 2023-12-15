Genoa – I am 25 players called up by Alberto Gilardino for this evening's match at the Ferraris against Juventus (kick-off at 8.45pm). Mateo Retegui out due to a musular problem in his left adductor, the rossoblù coach finds Malinovskyi again compared to the away match in Monza. In the infirmary, in addition to the Italian-Argentine striker, there is also Strootman who is about to return to the group next week.

Also this evening for the match against the Bianconeri the Ferraris will be sold out.

The list of those called up: Leali, Martinez, Sommariva, Haps, Vasquez, Martin, Hefti, Vogliacco, Dragusin, Bani, Matturro, De Winter, Sabelli, Frendrup, Jagiello, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Kutlu, Thorsby, Galdames, Messias, Puscas, Fini, Gudmundsson, Ekuban