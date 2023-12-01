Genoa, Retegui among those called up for Empoli

Genoa – Twenty-three players have been called up by Mr. Gilardino for tomorrow’s match at Ferraris against Empoli (kick-off at 3pm). Retegui is back on the list, finally recovered and ready to make his contribution against the Tuscans. Jagiello is also among the available players. Four are absent: Bani, Gudmundsson, Strootman and Ekuban

Below is the list of those called up: De Winter, Dragusin, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Haps, Hefti, Matturro, Thorsby, Kutlu, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Galdames, Puscas, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Fini, Messias, Retegui, Jagiello.