Genoa – Genoa has recently landed in Rome where this evening, kick-off at 9pm, will meet Lazio in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. The team left on charter (the plane with Genoa landed in Fiumicino at 11.38) and will return to Genoa during the night at the end of the match.

There are 22 players that Alberto Gilardino brought to Rome for the match at the Olimpico. As was widely expected, the rossoblù coach will give space to those who have played less up to this point. Vasquez, Martinez, Frendrup and Messias did not leave for Rome while Retegui is on the list of players called up. The Italian-Argentine striker is unlikely to start from the first minute but in any case Gilardino is intent on letting him play a portion of the match with the aim of regaining his best condition. Four Primavera players have joined the first team for this match, including goalkeeper Calvani, protagonist of the Primavera derby won against Sampdoria.

The list of those summoned

Calvani, Leali, Sommariva, De Winter, Dragusin, Haps, Hefti, Martin, Matturro, Pittino, Sabelli, Vogliacco, Arboscello, Galdames, Kutlu, Jagiello, Malinovskyi, Papadopoulos, Thorsby, Fini, Retegui, Puscas