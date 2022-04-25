Team immediately on the field. The conditions of Piccoli will be evaluated
Genoa – Usual post-match recovery for the men of Blessin. Today in Pegli the team met to start preparing for the derby on Saturday (kick-off at 18). The climate is good after the victory against Cagliari thanks to Milan Badelj’s goal in the 89th minute, but there is no time to celebrate: Saturday will be a new battle.
They will go
SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS
#Genoa #resumption #training #Pegli
Leave a Reply