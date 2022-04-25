Team immediately on the field. The conditions of Piccoli will be evaluated

Milan Badelj, author of the decisive goal in the Genoa-Cagliari match

Genoa – Usual post-match recovery for the men of Blessin. Today in Pegli the team met to start preparing for the derby on Saturday (kick-off at 18). The climate is good after the victory against Cagliari thanks to Milan Badelj’s goal in the 89th minute, but there is no time to celebrate: Saturday will be a new battle.

They will go

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS