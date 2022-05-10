Training at Signorini under the eyes of Spors and Blazquez. A new decisive week begins for the Griffin

Genoa – They resumed this morning a Pegli the workouts of the Genoa in view of the match against the Naples on Sunday (kick-off at 3pm). Yet another decisive week for Alexander’s men Blessin that, after the victory against the Juventusthey got to work with the knowledge that it is not all over yet.

