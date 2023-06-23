Genoa, the footage of the 1923 tour in South America has been found



Genoa – The film of historical tour of 1923with Genoa unbeaten in the championship and traveling between Uruguay and Argentina for a series of friendly matches, has been found and restored, presented today during a press conference at the Museum dedicated to the Griffin.



The press conference

It is the most valuable piece of the exhibition dedicated precisely to the trip to South America of the rossoblù club. The film was found in Valtellina by the guys from Home Movies, a company that took care of the restoration together with the Genoa Foundation and the Museum of Italian Emigration, which is based in Genoa.

Paolo Simoni (Home Movies): “It’s a documentary that we have found in a family in Valtellinaa 35mm, a very important work that gives us the testimony of a page in the history of football and the history of Italy”.

The exhibition

To celebrate the centenary of the adventure in South America, the Genoa 1893 Foundation has set up the exhibition “1923-2023, the Centenary of the Genoa Tour in South America”, which will be present in the headquarters of the Genoa Museum (Palazzina San Giobatta, via al Porto Antico 4, Genoa) from 24 June to 26 November 2023.