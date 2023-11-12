Genoa – Serenity and tranquility. This he left as a legacyIt’s the important victory against Verona on Friday evening at Ferraris. Alberto Gilardino gave his team three days off to recharge their batteries. The team will therefore meet in Pegli on Tuesday to start working for the match against Frosinone scheduled for Sunday 26 November (the last break for the 2023 national teams is scheduled for next weekend).

For Gilardino, it will be an opportunity to try to make up for the unavailable. In addition to Retegui and Messias, in fact, Bani and Ekuban have also been added to the infirmary list. The two players were forced to leave the pitch early against Verona. Both stopped immediately as soon as they felt the quadriceps “pulling”. It should therefore not be anything to worry about but we will still have to wait for the outcome of the investigations which will be carried out in the next few hours. However, the situation of Messias and Retegui is different. The Brazilian seems to be the one most advanced with his recovery. Last week, the former Milan player already carried out more intense training with the ball, sprints and changes of direction. Given the precedents, however, we will proceed with extreme caution but the player should return to the group this week. Retegui will be evaluated day by day. If the pain persists, the return to the group could also be postponed until next week. For both, however, there is confidence ahead of the match against Frosinone but in any case, especially with the attacker, given the stop-and-go after the match against Salernitana, the club does not want to take unnecessary risks.

From Tuesday, therefore, the team will return to training in Pegli but he will do it without the nationals. In the next few days, therefore, those absent will be Dragusin (Romania), Puscas (Romania), Kutlu (Turkey), Malinovskyi (Ukraine), Vasquez (Mexico), De Winter (Belgium under 21), Fini (Italy under 18).