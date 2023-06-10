Genoa – The middle-aged man who this evening climbed on the suspended safety net was saved by the firefighters under the Monumental Bridge of Genoa, a few meters above via XX Settembre. The reasons for the act are not clear.

Firefighters who have reached the man with a forklift to help him. A protective inflatable was also installed on the road. A firefighter began talking to the man, who seemed calm. However, when he was joined by some firefighters, he initially tried to get away. He was then put on a forklift and taken off. When he landed he was greeted by applause from the people present. The man was loaded into an ambulance.

According to reports, it would be a person who already on two other occasions he had climbed on the Monumental Bridge and who claims that his wife is ill and receives no assistance.

Via XX Settembre has been closed for an hour in the central section, at the bridge. The area is bordered by local police, state police and carabinieri.