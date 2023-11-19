Genoa – Marco Barabino writes: “We are in Piazzale ML King, between Piazzale Kennedy and the beginning of the Genoese promenade: Corso Italia. In this patch of beach that any other city overlooking the Mediterranean would treat as a small treasure, in Genoa we jealously preserve a corner of decay. Among plastic bottles, cans of tuna and plastic bags, here stands out ‘his majesty’ the trolley. Yes: a car trailer, probably intended for towing boats or canoes, rests placidly on the stones of the beach. Thank goodness no tourist guide mentions this corner of Genoa, but I ask myself: should we tolerate this example of degradation? The area is destined to be recovered thanks to the urban park that will be built in Piazzale Kennedy: while waiting to see the first trees appear, perhaps it would be time to give the neighborhood a good clean up.”