Genoa – A plaque in memory of the commander Francesco Tarabottowho led the transatlantic Rex to conquer the Nastro Azzurro. The feat was accomplished on 16 August 1933. The Rex under the command of Tarabotto crossed the Atlantic Ocean at an average speed of 28.92 knots.

The plaque in Corso Italia 20 dedicated to Francesco Tarabotto

Tarabotto, originally from Lerici, he lived for a long time in Genoa, right in the building on Corso Italia where the license plate was placed. Present at the ceremony was the commander’s great-granddaughter, Giorgia Tarabotto, who followed in the footsteps of her illustrious great-uncle and is today enrolled at the San Giorgio Nautical Institute in Genoa.

Next to her they participated the mayor of Lerici, the historian Flavio Testi, Don Dorino Zordan, the president of the Levante municipality Anna Palmieri, the councilor Marta Brusoni, a representative of the ITN San Giorgio with the boys and the principal Paolo Fasce, the president of the Collegio Capitani Giovanni Lettich.

Who was Francesco Tarabotto

He was born in Lerici on 10 July 1877, son of Commander Filippo Tarabotto and Maddalena Roncallo.

He moved to Genoa in his youth and attended the San Giorgio Nautical Institute. The death of his father in 1895 was the cause of numerous absences and he had to repeat the Long Course Captain exam the following year on two subjects: Law and Nautical Astronomy, finally graduating in 1896. He first sailed on the large sailing ships that plied the route for South America and Asia, rounding Cape Horn. He did his military service on the battleship Lepanto of the Royal Navy. He continued his profession as third mate on smaller ships on routes to China and England. In 1909 he was embarked as first officer on the Principessa Mafalda and in 1913 he had his first command on the steamship Indiana destined to transport emigrants to North America, remaining in service there during the First World War.

Subsequently he was commander of the transatlantic liners Principessa Mafalda, Duilio and Augustus, on the North and South American routes. On the Augustus I met Don Luigi Orione who was going to South America. With the establishment of the Italia Flotte Riunite company, he was chosen as the first commander of the Rexgoing on board on 26 September 1932 and remaining there until 19 June 1937, his 60th birthday, refusing to make the last voyage still possible and leaving a touching letter to his “figgieux”, that is, to his seafarers. His command style was always severe, but correct, he was particularly appreciated by the entire crew who considered him a unifying and reference element for the ship. During his command, the Rex became a legend and a myth, for the precision and respect for times in travel, the extreme care of passengers of any class, the firmness of the orders and the decisions he took.

On its maiden voyage, in September 1932, due to a failure in two of the three electricity generators, the Rex was forced to stop for three days in Gibraltar waiting for spare parts which, however, did not solve the problem. He then decided to reduce the lights, stop 10 of the 26 elevators, put the entire crew on “water and biscuits” to allow the kitchens for passengers to function and he made the Atlantic crossing with the emergency generator.

The journey of Blue Ribbon it was an episode of great decision and determination, with a navigation at calculated risk in the fog for which he took full responsibility, never abandoning the command bridge, which earned him worldwide fame and resonance, which extended to the entire Italian shipbuilding industry.

Until 1946 he managed shipping lines, taking advantage of his skills, then spent long years in serenity in his apartment in Corso Italia 20from where he could observe the entry and exit of ships from the port of Genoa. He died on 16 July 1969 and rests in the family chapel (of the 4 Evangelists) in Staglieno with his parents, restored in 2016 by the Opera Don Orione of Genoa. In 2016 the Municipality of Genoa dedicated the Boccadasse Gardens to him.