Genoa – He gives ample space to the Alberto Gilardino turnover for the Italian Cup match against Reggiana (kick-off at Ferraris at 3pm). Between the posts, after the excellent performance in Bergamo, Leali will be seen again while Vogliacco will lead the defense. Matturro and Bani complete the defensive unit, the latter being disqualified in the championship will not take part in the away match in Cagliari. In midfield space from the first minute for Kutlu. In attack there is Puscas.

Obligatory choices in some departments also for Alessandro Nesta, who for the match against Genoa changes formation and switches to a three-man defence. Among the former players, there is Melegoni on the pitch from the first minute. He starts from the Portanova bench.

The official lineups

Genoa (3-5-2): Loyal; Bani, Vogliacco, Matturro; DeWinter, Thorsby, Kutlu, Strootman, Haps; Galdames, Puscas.

Reggiana (3-4-1-2): Satalino; Libutti, Fiamozzi, Marcandalli; Nardi, Da Riva, Crnigoj, Melegoni; Antiste; Lanini, Varela.