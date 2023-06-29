Genoa – Put an evening with Gian Piero Gasperini, Claudio Onofri, Stefano Capozucca, Armando Ferroni and Bresh. All together at Bagni Italia to support the hospitality project of the Genoa Club Gaslini, reborn two and a half months ago and already reached 500 subscribers.

Gasp and Onofri took part in a charity match under the eyes of Capozucca and Gianni Fossati. The club’s president, Fabio Villa, spoke directly about the goal of the evening: «We want to raise 10,000 euros by the end of the summer to provide assistance for one year to two families of sick children – he explains during the presentation of the event – we have also activated crowdfunding and are working in synergy with Gaslintogether».

Representing Genoa was the corporate general manager Flavio Ricciardella. «It’s something that has been going on for many years, we are linked to Gaslini and in particular to this Genoa club which has had 500 members registered in just two months – explains the rossoblù manager – it gives us a bit of the pulse of what is happening than the clubs”.

The evening, of course, could only end with Bresh who sang “A breakdown of love”soundtrack of the last rossoblù season.