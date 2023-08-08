Genoa – In the end all the records fell. This morning the rossoblù company announced that it had sold 25,500 cards, quota not only never reached before by the Grifone but which also exceeds the previous city record of Sampdoria recorded in the 1991/1992 season.

For the rossoblù club this is an important milestone given that, on the eve of the season ticket campaign, the target had been set at 25,000.

Never before, therefore, has such a high number of season-ticket holders been registered at Ferraris. An important fact, which photographs the enthusiasm that surrounds Alberto Gilardino’s team on the eve of the start of the official season.

In fact, next Friday there will be the first real match of the year: the 32nd round of the Coppa Italia against Modena. On the other hand, the rossoblù’s debut in Serie A against Fiorentina is scheduled for Saturday 19 August. Two consecutive home matches for Genoa which will be played in a totally rossoblù stadium.