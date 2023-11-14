Genoa – To return to the Ferraris the rossoblù fans will have to be patient a little. After the international break this weekend, Genoa will be away against Frosinone on Sunday 26 November. The rossoblù, therefore, will return to play at home no earlier than Saturday 2 December for another match against a direct competitor: Empoli.

In these first 12 days of the championship, however, the Grifone fans have broken record after record, especially for home games. The Ferraris stadium, in fact, is in first place in Serie A in terms of occupancy rate. When Genoa plays at home, the stadium is 97.28% full. Better, therefore, than Inter (96.64%), Milan (95.58%) and Juventus (95.5%). There is only one other team in Serie A to exceed the 90% threshold: Roma with 92.45%. As regards average attendance at the stadium, Genoa is in 7th place with 32,302 spectators, still one step away from sold-out.

A success for the Genoa fans, driven by the 27,777 season ticket holders and by the ever-growing enthusiasm that surrounds Gilardino’s team which, in the afternoon, will resume their matches training in Pegli. With 7 national teams absent, the attention, at least in this first week of work, will be all focused on the recovery of the injured. Messias seems to be the one closest to returning to the group while, as has already happened in recent days, Retegui’s situation will be monitored day by day. Today, meanwhile, Bani and Ekuban, who suffered quadriceps muscle problems during the match against Verona, will undergo tests to assess the extent of the injury.