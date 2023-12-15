Genoa – An extra corner of sweetness in the alleys of Genoa with the opening of a new place, Rebecca Pasticceria, which officially raised its shutters today, Friday 15 December in via Luccoli 69r, in the heart of the historic centre. At the helm of the new commercial activity is the Genoese Federico Castelli, 43 years old, who grew up in Molassana. “The first day went better than expected, we are very satisfied”, commented at the end of the day the owner who returned to the Superba to realize a dream pursued and cultivated for a long time with commitment, sacrifice and determination.

After graduating in Psychological, Social and Labor Sciences in Padua, Federico moves to Milan where for years he worked as a creative director in the advertising sector. The passion for pastry making, inherited from my mother and maternal grandmother, and practiced at an amateur level, transformed into something more during the Covid period: “In those months I worked a lot on the computer, sometimes even for twenty hours a day – he says Federico – I needed to do something else and so to get away from the stress I started studying pastry making and then attended a school, the Italian Food Academy with Fabio Orlando, a talented Italian pastry chef and consultant for Rebecca Pasticceria”.

Federico Castelli (in the center) with his collaborators

After the studies, the decision to open your own place and to do it in the city that gave him birth. A challenge with a clear objective: “A new story is about to begin in Genoa”, says the claim of the advertising campaign accompanying the launch of Rebecca. “It's a dream come true, we laid the first brick a year and a half ago with an editorial project curated with my husband Ivan. It's a tribute to my city, in which I believe so much. I think that Genoa has great tourism potential and I would like my pastry shop to contribute to the growth and future of the city”, underlines the owner, supported in this new adventure by the first pastry chef Nicolò Armani and a team of enthusiastic young people. “Ours is a contemporary pastry shop, with the use of local ingredients revisited in a creative key”. A place where innovation meets tradition and where everything has a history. Starting from the name: “I imagined Rebecca as a little girl from Genoa, cheerful and creative, just like our desserts. And then the term rebecca recalls the cardigan in Genoese dialect, therefore something that warms and welcomes”.

A dedication to the city that passes through a menu, which ranges from single portions to cakes, up to mignons and croissants as well as a savory offering. Among the desserts, in fact, Genova stands out, which recalls the classic breakfast with focaccia dipped in cappuccino: “It is a base of focaccia with espresso Bavarian cream, insert of biscuit soaked in extra virgin olive oil, cappuccino cream and dusting of cocoa” . A creation that bears the same name as the pastry shop, Rebecca, could not be missing: “It is a simple dessert, suitable for children, based on Torriglia canestrello, vanilla Bavarian cream, ladyfingers and raspberry and rose jelly”. Among the novelties of the new pastry shop in via Luccoli also the open laboratory: “People love to see how the artisan products are made, what happens behind the scenes and the pastry shop offers a unique show”, concludes Federico.