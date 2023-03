Genoa – Genoa’s march continues but Gilardino has to deal with absences. Coda has a soleus injury and will therefore miss the races with Cosenza, Ternana and Brescia: he will meet again with Reggina on March 31st.

Bani should also be checkedwho came out battered at the end of the first half in Cagliari.

Today resumption of training in Pegli, Hefti and Strootman should return for Cosenza.