The injured was transported in code red to the San Martino hospital but would not be in danger of life

Genoa – A quarrel between the homeless ended in stabs: it happened this evening in via Moresco, apparently during the distribution of meals by a parish.

A man was rescued by 118 with injuries to his arms and back but not so serious as to cause fear for his life, given that the blows were made with plastic cutlery.

The man was however accompanied to the emergency room of San Martino in red code but was conscious and not intubated.

The police intervened on the spot, with some police cars from the police headquarters, to collect the testimonies of those present and identify the attacker.