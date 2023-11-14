Genoa – Bittersweet news from the rossoblù infirmary. The tests Mattia Bani underwent yesterday highlighted a first-degree injury to his left quadriceps.

The two-week break for national team commitments is a perfect fit, but Bani remains in strong doubt for the trip to Frosinone on 26 November. His condition will be re-evaluated next week, but there will certainly be no unnecessary risks given the recent muscle injuries of the rossoblù centre-back.

Good news, however, from Ekuban who was forced out against Verona, like Bani due to a muscular problem. The tests the attacker underwent did not reveal any injuries, so Ekuban will be there in Frosinone.

News comes from Belgium of De Winter’s nasal septum fracture after the elbow suffered by Djuric in the match against Verona. The defender remained on the pitch anyway, despite having a broken nose. In recent days he left for training camp with the Belgian Under 21 team and in the next few hours he will undergo surgery in his country. After the operation to reduce the fracture, he will still remain with his national team. The hope evidently is that he will be able to play in the Red Devils’ second match thanks to a protective mask. He too, therefore, like Ekuban, will be able to take part in the away match against Frosinone.

No news at the moment regarding the two long-term patients Messias and Retegui: both continue their recovery programs in Pegli and aim to recover for the match against the Frosinone team. In reality, Messias has already regained confidence with the ball for a few days and seems a little ahead of Retegui. An assessment of their conditions will be made at the beginning of next week.