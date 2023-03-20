Genoa – After being forced to skip Brescia-Genoa, George Puscas also had to give up the call-up of Romania. In his place, coach Edward Iordanescu has decided to call on Louis Munteanu. The Romanian forward therefore remains in Genoa with the aim of recovering as soon as possible.

The stop last Saturday during the warm-up at Rigamonti is linked to a nuisance that the player felt in his right knee. It is a problem which, also on other occasions, has forced Puscas to raise the white flag or at least to manage himself. In the past, the attacker has had surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee and on some occasions this discomfort has recurred. Generally, targeted therapies and training in the past have allowed the player to recover with a certain speed.

At home Genoa, at the moment, there is some confidence. The footballer will be followed up on a daily basis and it cannot be ruled out that he may be available to coach Gilardino again for the next match against Reggina scheduled for Friday 31st at 8.30pm. Day, among other things, also marked in red on the calendar by Massimo Coda and Mattia Aramu. Both hope to be available again for the next round of the championship. Aramu, among other things, was at work at Pegli again this morning with the aim of burning time and getting back to the group with his mates.