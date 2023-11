Genoa – “Against all odds”, writes George Puscas on his social networks. The Romanian striker, without a goal this season until last night, was decisive for the qualification of his national team to Euro 2024.

He scored the equalizing goal in the 2-1 inflicted by Romania on Israel in the match that decided the outcome of the group. Hagi scored the second goal. Puscas and Dragusin, another rossoblu on the pitch, thus fly to Euro 2024.