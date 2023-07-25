Genoa, Zangrillo: “We have to fly low and stay afloat”



The words of President Zangrillo on the sidelines of the event

Genoa – Pulsee Luce e Gas, the full digital brand for domestic users of Axpo Italia, will be Genoa shirt sponsor for Serie A Tim championship matches and for Coppa Italia matches.

“I believe that the stories and the path of Genoa and Axpo Italia, of which Pulsee Luce and Gas are part, have several similarities. They are built on the ambition of very united teams that set themselves challenging and constantly renewing goals – comments Simone Demarchi, CEO of Axpo Italia -. The work done in these first four years by our brand for domestic users is perfectly reflected in what Genoa demonstrated in the last championship, i.e. knowing how to be a game changer in the Italian football scene. We are particularly proud to be able to give our right energy to the club and to be able to support the president Zangrillo, the managing director Blazquez, the general manager Ricciardella and all the management, mister Gilardino, his staff, the team and the fans in such an important season which marks the return to Serie A of a historic Italian football team”.