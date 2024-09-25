Genoa – “A 35 year old prisonerwhile trying to eat outside his cell in the corridor with other inmates, attacked and injured two prison police officers, throwing a chair and a table at both of them. The two injured officers were given a 7-day prognosis“. This was reported by Fabio Pagani, regional secretary of Uilpa Penitenziaria.

“The situation in Pontedecimo at this time is critical. No Penitentiary Police unit has been able to leave the service due to the risk of disturbances that could occur. Faced with this situation, the Meloni Government should fully acknowledge the emergencyalso made up of prison overcrowding, with approximately 130 percent more attendance than actual available placesbut with peaks of over 200 percent, and a shortage of operators, the prison police alone would need reinforcements of at least 18 thousand units, and various prison decrees to allow significant extraordinary hiring, with accelerated procedures, and the deflating of prison density. At the same time, Parliament should approve a delegation law for the overall reform of the penal enforcement systemthe reform of the Department of Penitentiary Administration and the reorganization of the Penitentiary Police Corps”.