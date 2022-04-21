Genoa – The Spring of Genoa he is experiencing a period of great difficulty, like the first team. After the knockout with Atalanta, the team coached by Luca Chiappino finds itself again in 15th place, in the middle of the playout area and with the prospect of challenging Roma leaders on Sunday in Begato. Rome which has just been beaten by Napoli, author of the overtaking on Genoa.

In February, the Primavera were in the middle of the playoff zone, then after the victory in Pescara the fall began. Made lighter only by the victory in the derby.

