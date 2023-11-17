Genoa – The patience of the fisherman like that of the coach. “We need to know how to wait for the kids to grow, in Spring they are not yet grown men. And they must be helped, followed, encouraged.” Alessandro Agostini is making great strides towards his first year as coach of Genoa Under 19, at the end of December 2022 he took over from Gilardino who had just been promoted to the first team. He won a promotion and now the Grifone is stable in mid-table. So you can treat yourself to a few days of rest in Sardinia.

How do you recharge a coach?

“I like to go fishing, alone, with my boat. It helps me disconnect from everything, it helps me think. And then fishing is my passion, I am in love with the sea.”

When he started?

“Sardinia is a fishing paradise, I started by trying to learn. I listened to the teachings of some fishermen friends and put their advice into practice. I discovered the right places, I know the currents, the right seasons for the various qualities of fish. Now, for example, is the right time for red snapper. While in July and August in Sardinia there are tuna. I envy you a little, because you can always catch tuna in the sea here in front of Arenzano. And then you have sardines and anchovies in quantity.”

When will you go fishing in the Ligurian sea too?

“Let’s see, I haven’t done it yet but it’s not excluded that sooner or later I’ll organize. I am very attached to Sardinia, there I have my boat, my rites, my fish, my sea”.

Is it true that it’s getting dirtier and dirtier?

“People have no respect for it, I happened to free turtles caught in nets or trapped in plastic. He throws everything into the sea, without understanding that future generations will pay the bills. Our children, our kids.”

What has fishing taught you?

“To have patience. It takes time to get results, you don’t have to rush. Sometimes there are times when you only need half an hour to go out and come back with a full loot. And other times you have to wait. It’s like this with the boys on the pitch. You can’t judge someone as poor if they aren’t doing well at that moment. You have to understand what his mood is, talk to him, understand him. And you have to get to the end of the season without the regret of not having done enough to make him improve.”

Genoa was reborn after relegation.

“There are technical qualities of the team but there are also character qualities, team spirit, the spirit of sacrifice. And I have always tried to convey this to the boys, if you have these qualities then you can also make up for any defects that the team may have.”

Last year Lipani, Boci and Accornero made their first team debuts. This year it was Fini’s turn.

“I’m especially proud of Seydou, because he’s exactly the example I was talking about before. He was already strong last year but now he has made the leap in quality from a character point of view and seeing him in the first team made us all proud. There is a constant dialogue with Alberto Gilardino.”

Almost 300 appearances as a player, around seventy as a coach. You were a symbol of Cagliari, what did leaving Sardinia and arriving at Genoa mean for you?

“When I arrived here I was going into the unknown, I didn’t know what I would find. But I made the right choice, I met extraordinary people, great enthusiasm, a company that works well and doesn’t let me miss anything.”

Why is there less talent growing in Italy?

“My son plays in a football school, he does three training sessions a week, two hours a day. Six hours in total. As kids, we spent six hours in a day, playing in the street or at the oratory. You learned to get by, if you fell you got up and then you learned to avoid falling the next time. Of course now we work more on technique. But it’s true, there are fewer talents. I don’t know what the explanation is, I don’t think there is just one.”

Was moving to play Vado a disadvantage?

“At the beginning we didn’t know the field, now we do. It’s our home field, we feel good there. I wish even more fans would come, these guys deserve it.”