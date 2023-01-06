Now there is also the official: Alessandro Agostini is the new Primavera coachto. Former defender with 482 career appearances, led as manager the Cagliari Primavera in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, the latter closed in the semifinals after the third place achieved in the regular season. Furthermore, last year in Serie A, he led the Sardinian first team in the last three league days after the debut of Walter Mazzari. The season then ended with Cagliari’s relegation to Serie B.

Agostini is already at work with the Primavera of Genoa, currently first in the standings with 33 points, plus 3 of Parma and so far unbeaten in the league. Griffins will come back in the field on Thursday 10 January in Sassuolo for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup while the championship will resume Saturday 14 January with the Genoa-Vicenza match.